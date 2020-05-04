Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

In other Gulf Island Fabrication news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 30,000 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $135,985 over the last ninety days. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

