FormFactor (FORM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.27-0.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.27-0.35 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.