Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETSY stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,952 shares of company stock valued at $16,950,076 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

