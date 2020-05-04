Jacobs Engineering (J) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Engineering has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 5.30-5.80 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

