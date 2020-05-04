FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

