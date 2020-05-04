Perion Network (PERI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

