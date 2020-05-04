NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. NuVasive has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.55-2.65 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

