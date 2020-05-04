Analysts Expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 175 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg purchased 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,517 shares of company stock worth $43,317. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 3.18% of Quest Resource worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRHC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.48. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.10.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

