Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives $73.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.
NYSE PBH opened at $40.05 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,580 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,480 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.