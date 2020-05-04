Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives $73.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

NYSE PBH opened at $40.05 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,580 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,480 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

