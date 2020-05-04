Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $79.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $101.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. The company has a market cap of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

