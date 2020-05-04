Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $10.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

