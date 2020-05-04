Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $44.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

