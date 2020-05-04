Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $30.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

BXS has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

BXS stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

