Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Groupe Gorge stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday.

Get Groupe Gorge alerts:

Groupe Gorge Company Profile

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France and internationally. The company's Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and restricted environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Gorge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Gorge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.