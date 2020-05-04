Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Groupe Gorge (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Groupe Gorge stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday.

Groupe Gorge Company Profile

Groupe Gorgé SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France and internationally. The company's Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and restricted environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

