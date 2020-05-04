Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

May 4th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNBT opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -2.67. Generex Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

