GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s (GLNCY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.83.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

