Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GSEFF opened at $64.44 on Thursday.

About Land Securities Group

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Bn in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

The Fly

