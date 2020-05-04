Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:HRGLF opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. HOYA has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $31.51.

