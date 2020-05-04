TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Price Target to $4.50

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUSKF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut Husky Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSKF opened at $2.99 on Friday. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

