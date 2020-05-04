Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUSKF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Husky Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

