IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IGXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $1.00) on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IntelGenx Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.20.

OTCMKTS IGXT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.25.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,436.66% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

