HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HXGBY. UBS Group raised HEXAGON AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $47.27 on Thursday. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

