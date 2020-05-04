ValuEngine Lowers HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

