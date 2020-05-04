ValuEngine Lowers HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Sell

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report