Inmobiliaria Colonial’s (IMQCF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than two million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 11bn.

