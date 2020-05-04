Inmobiliaria Colonial’s (IMQCF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than two million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 11bn.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report