Zacks Investment Research Lowers Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

KLPEF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Klepierre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

KLPEF stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Klepierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at ?24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

