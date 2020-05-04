iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $29.06 on Friday.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

