Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Key Energy Services in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Shares of KEGX stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94. Key Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.