Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal (https://vocal.media) is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands (https://brands.vocal.media). Vocal’s community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities for them. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jerrick Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMDA opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Jerrick Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.59.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jerrick Media will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

