Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal (https://vocal.media) is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands (https://brands.vocal.media). Vocal’s community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities for them. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jerrick Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMDA opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Jerrick Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.59.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jerrick Media will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jerrick Media

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerrick Media (JMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerrick Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerrick Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report