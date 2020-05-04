Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lanxess to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Lanxess stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. Lanxess has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

