Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lanxess to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Lanxess stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. Lanxess has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $71.08.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report