KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KZMYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

