J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JDWPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

