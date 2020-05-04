Danske Lowers Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Hold

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danske cut shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Lundin Petroleum stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Lundin Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

Lundin Petroleum Company Profile

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report