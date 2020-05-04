Danske Lowers Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Hold

Danske cut shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Lundin Petroleum stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Lundin Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

