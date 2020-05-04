ValuEngine Lowers ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) to Sell

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Groupe Gorge Receives Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Generex Biotechnology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Land Securities Group Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
Liberum Capital Lowers HOYA to Hold
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50
TD Securities Boosts Husky Energy Price Target to $4.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report