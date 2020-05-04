ValuEngine Lowers ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.