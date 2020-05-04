KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. KERRY GRP PLC/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S stock opened at $112.04 on Thursday. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

