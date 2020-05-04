Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,610 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

PBFS opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

