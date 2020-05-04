Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

BH opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $39.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.42 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

