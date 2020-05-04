Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,561 Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $203.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

