Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

