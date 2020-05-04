Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,576 Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,799,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVL opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $494.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

