Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 130,177 Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of YRC Worldwide worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YRCW opened at $1.61 on Monday. YRC Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.10.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

