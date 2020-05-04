Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Eastern worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Eastern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Eastern by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eastern by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eastern Co has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,300 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,224.00. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EML shares. TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

