Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CHMG opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Chemung Financial news, CFO Karl Francis Krebs bought 3,372 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,145.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley bought 7,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,941 shares of company stock worth $283,856. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

