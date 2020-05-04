BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPMP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.