Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,685 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tyme Technologies worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,254,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 151,975 shares of company stock valued at $172,134 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYME. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

TYME opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.00. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

