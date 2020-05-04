Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGMS. Wolfe Research began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $52.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.