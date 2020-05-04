Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $457,731.36 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:YUM opened at $83.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

