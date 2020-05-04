Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Solid Biosciences worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.75) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

SLDB opened at $2.33 on Monday. Solid Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

