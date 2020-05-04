Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.