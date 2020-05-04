Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,019,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. Guggenheim cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.32.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.