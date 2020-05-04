Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.32. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CABA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

